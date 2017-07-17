Good news! Maharashtra government approves 150 pct pay hike for corporators; know what they will earn now

This is really a good news as the pay hike has come after 9 years. (PTI photo)

The Maharashtra government on Saturday approved a 150 pct hike in salary for elected representatives in municipal corporations in the state, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. The big development came as the pay structure for revised after nine years. Also, the honorarium for elected representatives to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000, the Mirror report added. After the revision, monthly honorariums given to corporators in Mumbai and other A plus category municipal corporations will see a rise from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

According to Mumbai Mirror, for those falling under A class, like Thane municipal corporation, the figure has been set at Rs 20,000. For B-class corporations, the revised amount will be Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 for those elected to C and D class municipal bodies, the Mirror says. Noteworthy, the honorarium is given to elected corporators to meet expenses related to purchase of stationery and phone bills.

According to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav who is the leader of the house in the BMC, “The demand for a hike was first made by Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale when he was the standing committee chairperson five years ago.”

Corporators have welcomed the hike in pay saying it is reasonable as for the past nine years it was not revised.