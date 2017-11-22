  3. Good news! Judges of Supreme Court, 24 High Courts set to get salary hike

The judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts are set to get a salary hike as the Union cabinet today approved a proposal in this regard.

The judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts are set to get a salary hike as the Union cabinet today approved a proposal in this regard. Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here that a bill would be introduced in Parliament to effect the pay hike.  The then Chief Justice of India T S Thakur had written to the government in 2016 seeking a hike in salaries of Supreme Court and high court judges.  A Supreme Court judge at present gets Rs 1.5 lakh a month in hand after all deductions from salary and allowances.

The CJI gets a higher amount than this, while the judges of the high courts get a lesser amount. Rent-free accommodation is provided to the judges while they are in service. After the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, the matter was already under the consideration of the government.

