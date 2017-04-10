Good news: Gujarat construction workers to get meals priced at just Rs 10, says CM Vijay Rupani

Although the total cost of that meal would be Rs 30, the government would make its available at Rs 10 by providing Rs 20 subsidy per meal. (Source: PTI)

The Gujarat Government has announced to introduce a scheme under which construction workers in the state will be provided a packed meal at a subsidised rate of Rs 10. Chief minister Vijay Rupani told this to reporters here last night. The scheme will be named Shramik Annapurna Yojana, he said adding, “Construction workers will receive a packed lunch of dal, sabzi and roti at Rs 10. Although the total cost of that meal would be Rs 30, the government would make its available at Rs 10 by providing Rs 20 subsidy per meal.”

Rupani said that Rs 50 crore have been allocated in the state budget for the implementation of this scheme. The Chief Minister was here to attend a cultural programme organised by the Jain community on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Meanwhile, talking to PTI here today about the scheme, Commissioner of Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) said Vinod Rao said, “The VMC will make such meals available at construction sites for workers across the city.”

According to him, the meal will be provided to the labourers and their family members at the construction site. In August last year, the state government had moved a proposal approving meals at Rs 10 each for the 25,000 registered labourers. The same plan was proposed to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for land to set up the facility.

As per reports, the officials said that the proposal was approved by the standing committee of AMC in September,2016. But three month after the proposal was sanctioned, the scheme was get to kick off. At that time, labour and employment minister Dilip Thakor told media that there was some collateral need such as vehicles which can keep the food hot and fresh. Thakor also said that as it is a time consuming process, the state government had not been able to implement the scheme. However, at that time the minister did not give any fixed deadline as to when the scheme will be rolled out. It was speculated that the scheme would be announced afresh in the forthcoming state budget session which was scheduled to take place ahead of the assembly polls.

(With inputs from PTI)