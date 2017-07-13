Good news for shopaholics, famous Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi is now online

our favourite Sarojini Nagar market has now gone digital and you can shop anytime, anywhere. (Image: Facebook)

A marketplace, a blessing in disguise or even akin to heaven on earth. Well, these are the kind of answers you get when you ask shopaholics about ‘Sarojini Nagar market.’ Recall that moment when last time you visited Sarojini Nagar market. Now, remember coming back with hands full of poly-bags filled with clothes, footwear, accessories and swollen feet. With what seems like almost entire Delhi flocking to the market, it almost becomes impossible to walk through the crowds. Sometimes it can get really unpleasant and overpowers the urge to shop. But even this hassle has been taken care off. Now you don’t have to trouble your legs for shopping at this amazing place. You can do it within the comfort of your home.

Yes, you guessed it right! Your favourite Sarojini Nagar market has now gone digital and you can shop anytime, anywhere. But don’t get confused, as it is not the market that has gone online, but rather an entrepreneur has taken a step to launch an e-commerce platform where you can shop at the same rates as equivalent to that of the offline Sarojini Nagar market. Surprise! Now we have an online shopping portal with the same name – Online Sarojini Nagar. Founded by Mohammed Adil, Online Sarojini Nagar is an ultimate fashion destination for not only those living in Delhi, but also for those from other cities and towns.

With an aim to make great fashion affordable for all, the online platform is a must visit place for all you fashionistas.