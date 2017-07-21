Good news for jawans, DRDO develops mutton bar, tulsi bar and more for those stationed in tough terrain

Bhamre added that there is no food production unit in the DRDO, but after developing these products, the technology has been transferred to various industries for bulk production. (Image Source: IE)

The DRDO has developed chicken biscuit, anti-fatigue tulsi bar, protein-rich mutton bar for service personnel deployed in high-altitude and snow-bound areas, the government said today. Besides, the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has also developed various nutritious and protein-rich foods like composite cereals bars, egg protein biscuits, iron-and-protein-rich food bar, protein-based chocolate and chicken katti rolls. Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre gave this information in a written response in the Lok Sabha.

He added that there is no food production unit in the DRDO, but after developing these products, the technology has been transferred to various industries for bulk production. “Development of nutritional food by DRDO for the armed forces is an ongoing process based on their requirements and latest technological research in the area. Some of them are processed food technologies products and test kits (frozen meat test and alfatoxin detection kits),” Bhamre said.