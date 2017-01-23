Good news for Jammu and Kashmir employees; 7th Pay Commission benefits to start from Jan 1, 2016, not April, 2018

Drabu in his budget speech to the state assembly said the hike in salaries and post-retirement payouts will be with retrospective effect from the day when the commission recommendations were implemented by the central government. (Reuters)

7th Pay Commission: The Jammu and Kashmir government had already cleared that it will implement the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission report from April 2018, now, it has given another gift to state government employees. The state finance minister Haseeb Drabu has said that the government will provide this benefit to employees from January 1, 2016. “Mehbooba Mufti-led government is also working on a plan to pay the arrears to employees and pensioners.”

Drabu in his budget speech to the state assembly said the hike in salaries and post-retirement payouts will be with retrospective effect from the day when the commission recommendations were implemented by the central government. The central government announced the measure for its employees in June last year and a majority of the states have also implemented the recommendation of the pay panel fixing the minimum monthly salary for an employee at Rs 18,000 from the earlier Rs 7,000.

The maximum salary, as per the pay panel recommendations, is fixed at Rs 2.5 lakh for the Cabinet Secretary, which is more than double the previous pay of Rs 90,000 a month for the country’s top bureaucrat. For other officers in the top scale — secretary or equivalent, the monthly salary is now around Rs 225,000. Drabu said his two previous budgets focussed on microfinance and allocation in the industrially backwards state while the present budget aimed at operations.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

He proposed a reform in the government’s payment system and announced that treasuries would be replaced by functionally aligned pay and accounts offices (PAO) to monitor and control the purpose and objective of payments, budgetary sanctions and ceilings, proper classification and excess payment issues. For all receipts and disbursements of the government, the PAOs would be departmentally aligned.

(With agency inputs)