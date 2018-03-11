Good news for Hyderabad, Telangana residents: KCR government plans free eye check up for all; know details

Reddy said the state government was focussing on immunisation, prevention, early detection and treatment. (Reuters)

The Telangana government aims to conduct eye-check up for everyone in the state and the plan would be ready in the next three months, Health Minister C Laxma Reddy said today. “Telangana government has been emphasising on preventive care. Our Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is giving top priority to healthcare, along with the other sectors,” he said at an event on public awareness campaign on Glaucoma here.

He said the government’s thrust has been on creating awareness, prevention, early detection and treatment of the disease. As part of several government initiatives, the Chief Minister thought of eye check-up for everyone in the state, he said. The plan, which would be ready in three months, would have eye screening, treatment and also spectacles provided, Reddy was quoted as saying in a release.

The minister said it was ‘very sad’ that one out every five Glaucoma victims worldwide was in India, which was due to lack of awareness. “The government is taking initiatives to create awareness. We will take steps to prevent avoidable blindness from glaucoma,” he said. Reddy said the state government was focussing on immunisation, prevention, early detection and treatment.

The immunisation rate, which was 65 percent at the time of formation of Telangana, was 95 per cent today and would reach the milestone of 100 percent soon, he said.