Good news for commuters in Delhi! Metro smart cards set to be cleared for use on buses; what you need to know

It was being planned for almost three years until now when it is finally going to be unveiled by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Hindustan Times reported.

Making travelling more convenient for commuters, now passengers can use their Metro cards to avail bus services from Mori Gate – Mayur Vihar Phase III, Jahangirpuri – Anand Vihar and Mukherjee Nagar – Inderpuri. Travellers in these areas will be the first ones to be allowed to use their Metro Smart cards for paying their bus fares. It was being planned for almost three years until now when it is finally going to be unveiled by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Hindustan Times reported. The facility that will be available in 200 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 50 cluster buses will enable a commuter to swipe his/her metro card in a bus to pay for the ride. The facility will be available in 200 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 50 cluster buses. A DTC official said that to ativate the electronic ticketing machine, a conductor will have to press the number 7 button on the device. Then, he will have to tap the Metro smart card on the machine where the fare will be automatically deducted.

Delhi will become the first city to witness e-purse travel system that would perform transactions as low as Rs 5. Kailash Gehlot said that by March 31, it has set a huge target of introducing the common mobility card service in all its 5,421 buses. The minister has called the step a milestone in urban mobility and also hoped that this will help increase number of people who would now opt for a bus ride. The ridership of DTC buses has come down to 30 lakh from over 45 lakh in just a span of three years. The officials also said that once the service is launched, people will get to buy and recharge their metro smart cards at DTC’s offices as well.

The Delhi government plans to expand the service to Metro feeder buses as well in the future.