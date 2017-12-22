Good news for BJP: Party scores 100 in Gujarat after getting all out in nervous 90s

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, people wear masks in the likeness of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Palampur, south of Dharmsala, India. (AP Photo)

Days after failing to win 100 seats in Gujarat Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has some reason to be happy. On December 18, Amit Shah-led BJP had managed to win just 99 seats out of 182 in the Gujarat assembly, while the Congress could get just 77 seats. The BJP managed to get enough seats to form the government once again. However, the truncated number of seats became a cause of worry for the party as Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Modi, who had campaigned hard across the state to ensure BJP win.

The saffron party has got some good news now as it has touched the psychological 100-seat mark. Independent MLA Ratansinh Rathod has declared his “unconditional support” for the BJP. Rathod was elected to Gujarat Assembly from central Gujarat. He had contested as an independent candidate after failing to get a Congress ticket.

Only 92 seats are needed to form the government in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. Congress had won 77 seats. However, it claimed to have won 80 seats with the support of the three independent candidates.

Meanwhile, the saffron party is brainstorming about the CM candidate. Reports say incumbent Vijay Rupani is likely to continue as the CM and he will be assisted by two deputy CM. The first Deputy CM is Nitin Patel, the second could be a tribal leader, as per the reports.

In its fifth term in the state, the BJP had a CM and a deputy CM (Nitin Patel) on the top of the hierarchy. The saffron party had also fought the elections with Rupani and Patel as CM and deputy CM faces. After the poll results were announced on December 18, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also denied a change of the chief minister. When asked who the next Chief Minister of Gujarat will be or whether the party high command was thinking of replacing him or whether the current CM was still the front-runner for the post, Jaitley said, ”I think a CM who gets you 49% votes, is a popular CM of a popular government, and a leader.”