Good news! Delhi Metro’s Noida-Greater Noida corridor’s trial run begins – All details here

MD, DMRC, Dr Mangu Singh and Alok Tandon, MD of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) flagged off the first test run today.

Good news for the people of Noida as earlier today, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started the first test run on the Noida-Greater Noida line. Managing Director of DMRC, Dr Mangu Singh and Alok Tandon, the Managing Director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) flagged off the first test run today. The trains on the Noida-Greater Noida line will have 4 coaches with a total seating capacity of 186 passengers. The corridor will have a total of 19 train sets. With the residential and commercial boom seen in Greater Noida in recent years, the Metro rail had become the need of the hour.

Just like the Delhi Metro, the seat reservation on this corridor is done through different coloured seats for ladies, Senior citizens and differently abled persons. The colour given to the trains is Aqua Blue. The seats have two shades of blue, the dark blue seats indicate reserved seats and the light blue seats for regular passengers. The trains will run at the maximum speed of 80kmph with an average speed of 37.5kmph. One of the best aspects of the trains is that they are lit with energy efficient LED lights. Each coach on the Noida-GreaterNoida corridor will have ports for mobile and USB charging.

On the trains, every coach will have four 37” LED backlit displays. Dynamic Route Maps (DRMs) have been installed to provide the necessary information keeping in mind the needs of passengers with hearing impairment. DRMs will show messages regarding the operating route, current and next stations, information regarding interchange stations, the direction of the door opening and flashing of important/emergency messages. Every coach will have 6 LED backlit displays. These displays will be used to display special messages/advertisements.

Noida Metro details with complete list of metro stations expected in the area.

Some of the other features include a dedicated space for wheelchair based commuters. Announcements about various information will be made in both Hindi and English.

Map of Metro route in Noida.

On the trains, every coach will have four 37” LED backlit displays. Dynamic Route Maps (DRMs) have been installed to provide the necessary information

The Civil Work of this 29.7Kms long Standard Gauge Corridor having 21 stations was completed in November 2017 with the erection of the last girder. Track laying and system works are in progress. During the test run, the train will undergo rigorous signalling testing. During testing and the trial runs, the interface of the Metro train will be checked to ensure that there is no physical infringement with civil infrastructure during the movement of the train on the track and also testing of various subsystems of coaches shall be done.