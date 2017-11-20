Good news! Centre to build 50 lakh houses in rural areas under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin; here are details

Centre on Monday announced that more than 50 lakh homes for the poor will be built in villages across the country by March 31. (IE/Representational Image)

Centre on Monday announced that more than 50 lakh homes for the poor will be built in villages across the country by March 31. The step comes under a central scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) which will bring social transformation in rural areas. The scheme had put a target of building one crore new houses by March 31, 2019. Of these one crore houses, 51 lakh houses were to be completed by 31st March 2018, the Rural Development Ministry said in its statement. The ministry added that at Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) scheme which was launched in 2016, it took a couple of months to complete the process of beneficiary registration, geo-tagging, account verification among other steps. The ministry also said that it used the Soci-Economic Census of 2011 for the selection of beneficiaries. People who are homeless, live in one kuccha room with temporary roof or two kuccha rooms with the temporary roof are the beneficiaries of the pro-poor PMAY scheme.

The homes are designed for analysing the existing local design typologies and are constructed as per the need of the beneficiaries. Also, the payment for the construction of these houses will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiaries, the ministry said in its statement. “The poor are getting safe homes and can live with dignity with facilities like toilet, LPG connection, electricity connection, drinking water facility etc,” it said.

To ensure transparency and keep corruption at bay, the Centre has taken preventive measures as well. The government has set up an online platform where anyone can see the construction of the houses with geo-tagged photography and also full details of beneficiaries and payments made to them. The ministry has also decided to commission a study on social transformation to understand the impact of the housing programme. Besides this, the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy will also study the governance reforms under PMAY(G) and the impact of higher demand for steel and cement on growth.