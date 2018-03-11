Good news! As Yoga, Bollywood films win hearts, Chinese media says Dragon could learn from India

China hails India’s soft power. Yoga and Bollywood take the neighbouring nation by storm

With Yoga and Bollywood flicks, India is saying ‘Ni Hao’ (Hello in Mandarin) to its neighbour China and taking the dragon nation by storm with its ‘soft power’. A report by a Chinese state daily ‘Global Times’, suggests the neighbouring nation is going gaga over Indian cinema and Yoga, which originated in ancient India. Bollywood blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ starring Salman Khan in the title role, which recently released in China, has been received with open arms by the Chinese. The movie is doing wonders at the Chinese Box Office and changing India’s image in China from a ‘backward third-world nation’ to an ‘upbeat modern nation’, as per the report.

Notably, the recently released Indian flicks in China – Dangal, Secret Superstar, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, have performed exceptionally well at the Chinese box-office. The popularity of Yoga has touched new heights in the nation since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China in May of 2015.

The report says that Yoga clubs have been mushrooming in the country with increasing number of Indian Yoga teachers going to China. Even the tier 4 and tier 5 cities in China are witnessing large crowds flocking to Yoga centres. Speaking to Global Times, Lin Xiaohai, founder of Chan Yoga, the first professional yoga club in China, noted that Yoga was prioritized to the highest level after Modi suggested it as an international event. She adds that since India promotes Yoga as a ‘non-religious activity’, more and more people reach out to practice.

Coming to the Bollywood, the report outlines that the Indian movies are dispelling false notions of the Chinese people about India. Earlier, the Chinese made an image of India based on the negative news about rapes, slums, and sewage but the with more Bollywood movies entering China’s market in the last few years, many misunderstandings have been erased from the Chinese minds by giving a wholesome glimpse into modern India.

The report points out that unlike American or European flicks, Bollywood avoids exporting its values and usually focuses on social issues. This resonates with the Chinese audience playing an important role in stretching Indian soft power into China. Zhao Gancheng, director of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, told the Global Times that the cause behind the rising craze for Bollywood movies in China is that the Indian movies reduced their traditional dancing and singing numbers, focusing more on discussing social ills but in an ‘upbeat and joyous’ way. Chinese netizens have also showered immense love on movies like Dangal, Three Idiots, and PK.

Lastly, the report says that India might be lacking behind China in ‘hard power’ but the country surely needs to learn from India as to how to export ‘soft power’. Be it yoga, or the Khans of Bollywood, India is racing past its neighbour. Zhao accepts that India’s organic way to export ‘soft-power’ is better than China’s government-support programs overseas.