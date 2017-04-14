Good Friday 2017: We remember service and sacrifice of Jesus Christ, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said on the occasion of Good Friday, people remember the service and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said on the occasion of Good Friday, people remember the service and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Christ devoted life to mitigating human suffering. “Today, on Good Friday, we remember the service & sacrifice of Jesus Christ. His was a life devoted to mitigating human suffering,” PM Modi tweeted.

Good Friday is the day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is called “Good” because it is believed that Jesus Christ, on this day, died for our sins and was buried for our sins. However, just two days after Holy Friday, Easter is celebrated to express happiness on the resurrection of Christ from the dead. This day is of utmost importance as the devotees believe that all who are united with Jesus by faith will be resurrected in the future. Good Friday is called Karfreitag, or ‘Sorrowful Friday’ in Germany.

PM Modi’s tweet

Today, on Good Friday, we remember the service & sacrifice of Jesus Christ. His was a life devoted to mitigating human suffering. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2017

According to Gospels, Jesus carried his cross to the site of execution, called the “place of the Skull”, or “Golgotha” in Hebrew and in Latin “Calvary”. There he was crucified along with two criminals. Jesus agonized on the cross for six hours. During his last three hours on the cross, from noon to 3 pm, darkness fell over the whole land. Jesus spoke from the cross, saying “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” With a loud cry, Jesus gave up his spirit. There was an earthquake, tombs broke open, and the curtain in the temple was torn from top to bottom.

Good Friday was earlier observed in the Catholic and Anglican nations, but in today’s time, the day is widely observed across the globe. Even in countries like the US and India, the day is marked as a legal holiday. Early in the morning people visit churches and offer their prayers and express gratitude to the mighty Lord for bestowing his blessing and care to all. At around 3:00 pm, the hour in which Jesus passed away, a Creed is recited which is meant to reaffirm beliefs. At some places, a re-enactment of the Crucifixion also takes place.