Good Friday 2017 – History, Significance, and Celebrations in India

Good Friday is celebrated all over India by the Christian community, who traditionally go to churches and offer special prayers to Jesus Christ. Christians celebrate the day to commemorate the day Jesus Christ was crucified. The day is typically celebrated with prayers, masses and other special events. Easter is celebrated during the Holy Week as a part of the Paschal Triduum on Friday before the Easter Sunday. Easter is celebrated 3 days later when, according to mythology, Jesus Christ rose from the dead. In a few countries like Germany etc, certain activities such as dancing and horse racing are prohibited. Meanwhile, Pope Francis will be presiding over the mass celebration in Vatican to commemorate Good Friday.

Meanwhile, in India, dramas portraying the crucifixion of Jesus Christ would be exhibited in the Church. Others could tune into their TV sets and watch shows and movies based on the life of Jesus Christ. While many questions are generally asked as to how the day was called ‘Good’ since it marks the day of the crucifixion of Jesus, many believe that day marks the sacrifice of the Lord to save humankind. Many observe this day with fasting and repenting the suffering of Christ.

Good Friday in India is observed with bitter drinks made from leaves, vinegar among other constituents in many places. This drink is normally taken by Christians in the country after the Chruch service. Good Friday is a national holiday and all government offices such as banks and post offices are closed on this day. Businesses owned by Christians are also generally shut down by their owners on this day.