Golmaal Again box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer yet to enter the Rs 200 cr club, but in big deal, closes in on Bang Bang

Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: In just 13 days, the film has managed to garner Rs 179.64 crore. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Golmaal Again box office collection: Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture Golmaal Again which is the 4th edition of the Golmaal series is nearing the end of its second week. The film that features Singham star Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and others hit the silver screen on October 20, 2017. In just 13 days, the film has managed to garner Rs 179.64 crore. Movie critic and Business analyst, Taran Adarsh earlier today took to his social media account on Twitter and shared the number of the film till date through a post. Adarsh wrote, “#GolmaalAgain [Week 2] Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 10.61 cr, Sun 13.58 cr, Mon 4.33 cr, Tue 4.02 cr, Wed 3.78 cr. Total: ₹ 179.70 cr. India biz.”

Golmaal Again has already entered the top 20 all-time top grosser list and is currently on 18th position behind Hritik Roshan starrer Bang Bang! that was released on October 2, 2014 and has a lifetime collection of a total of Rs 181.03 crore to its name. Till date, all time top grosser list is being headed by Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion that was released earlier this year on April 28 and has a total of Rs 510.99 crore to its name as far as its lifetime collection is concerned. Dangal is on the number 2 spot in the lis but the difference between Baahubali 2 and Dangal is more than Rs 100 crore. Aamir Khan’s PK that was released back in 2014 is on the third spot in the list has a lifetime collection of Rs 340.8 cr.

Golmaal Again has earned Rs 179.64 crore as of Day 13 in India, but the film has also managed to earn a good number overseas. The movie saw an extensive release in 732 screens across 50 countries which is also the widest ever Ajay Devgn release in the overseas markets, according to Bollywood Hungama. The film made a total of 4,983 USD [Rs. 3.21 lacs] from 17 screens on the Australia box office, whereas it made 4,554 USD [Rs. 2.93 lacs] from 12 screens on the New Zealand box office. This film saw Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty who had earlier made nine films together, joined up for their tenth film.