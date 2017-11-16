Gold worth Rs 33 lakh seized at Chennai airport

“The women concealed the gold chains under their closed-neck full sleeve dresses. Further investigation is on,” the release added. (PTI)

A total of 1.1 kilograms of gold worth Rs 33 lakh has been seized by customs officials in two separate incidents at the airport here. Acting on a specific input, the Air Intelligence unit officials intercepted a 50-year-old passenger, who arrived from Dubai today.

Initial investigations revealed that Naresh Hassanand Lulla was carrying 116 grams of 99.99 purity gold valued at Rs 3.4 lakh in his rectum, an official press release said.

In the second incident, officials intercepted three women passengers who arrived from Malaysia on November 10.

Kalaiselvi Joseph Muniyandi, Rajeswari Tharmalinga and Rajinadevi Dorasamy arrived from Malaysia to Chennai and a personal search resulted in seizure of three semi-finished crude gold chains of 24 karat purity.

“The women concealed the gold chains under their closed-neck full sleeve dresses. Further investigation is on,” the release added.