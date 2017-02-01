GoAir launches four flights from Hyderabad

GoAir, one of India’s fastest growing airlines, on Wednesday commenced four additional flights from Hyderabad.(IE)

GoAir, one of India’s fastest growing airlines, on Wednesday commenced four additional flights from Hyderabad.

The daily flights would provide non-stop connectivity from Hyderabad to five destinations: Goa, Port Blair, Pune, Guwahati and Bagdogra, GoAir said in a statement.

The new routes aim at connecting Hyderabad with network cities and providing passengers flexible options in planning their travel.

GoAir will launch the first direct flight from Kochi to Ahmedabad this month.