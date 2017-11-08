GoAir flight lands under bomb threat in Kolkata, declared hoax

Official sources said flight G8-127 landed at the Kolkata airport around 9:30 pm after the pilot informed the ground authorities about a bomb threat. (Reuters)

A Kolkata-bound GoAir flight from Delhi landed in Kolkata today under emergency conditions related to a “bomb threat”, which was later declared a hoax. Official sources said flight G8-127, carrying 173 passengers and six crew members, landed at the Kolkata airport at 9:37 pm after the pilot informed the ground authorities about a bomb threat. The threat was found in a piece of paper near the rear door of the aircraft, an official said. The plane was taken to an isolated bay at the airport after which regular security procedures, involving checking of the aircraft and passenger baggages, were followed, the officials said. A bomb threat assessment committee later declared the threat as hoax, they said. When contacted, GoAir officials did not comment on the issue.