Goa Woman arrested for selling her 11-month-old son for Rs 2 lakh

In a shocking and heart-breaking incident, a 32-year old woman named Shaila Patil was apprehended by the Goa police on April 6 (Friday) for allegedly selling her 11-month son to Amar Morje (32), an alleged buyer for the sum of Rs 2 lakhs. Yogesh Gosawi (42) and Anant Damaji (34), Shaila’s accomplice in her attempt to sell her child and Morje were also arrested after Shaila’s husband lodged a complaint. The woman reportedly did this inhuman act as she was in desperate need of money. Inspector Harish Madkaikar of Ponda police station, who is investigating the case said, Patil asked her friends Gosawi and Damaji to help her sell her baby as she badly needed money.

Gosawi and Damaji contacted Morje, who is married but childless and was allegedly willing to buy a baby. The child was handed over to Morje on March 23. All the accused lived in Pernem tehsil in North Goa. Shaila Patil was originally from Pune.

After striking a deal with the help of her friends Gosawi and Damaji, Shaila left for Pune. Unmindful of her intent, Shaila’s husband was away at that time. After returning home, he was clued in about the incident by his wife. Subsequently, he approached the police as he wanted the child back, inspector Madkaikar said.

A Mapusa-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) helped him in filing the case. The police conducted an inquiry and managed to rescue the child from Pernem. The child has been presently kept with Child Welfare Committee.

The police have registered a case under Sections 372, 373 read with 34 of Indian Penal Code, 8 of Goa Children’s Act and 80, 81 of Juvenile Justice Act. Further investigation is under process.