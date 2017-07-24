Goa to draft policy to regularise contractual government staff: CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today assured the state legislative assembly that a policy aimed at regularising contractual government staff serving since a long time.(Reuters)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today assured the state legislative assembly that a policy aimed at regularising contractual government staff serving since a long time, would be drafted in the next four months. “Within four months, we will come out with a clear policy on the contract labourers. Once the draft is ready, all the members of the legislative assembly would be taken into confidence for their say,” Parrikar told the House during the ongoing monsoon session. The chief minister was responding to the questions raised by the ruling as well as the opposition benches about the problems faced by the contractual staff employed in government service.

Parrikar said the policy would come into force from April next year and after that the practice of taking employees on a contract basis would stop, except in case someone is on leave. He said the policy would address the issues faced by almost 90 per cent of the government employees, who are on contract. Responding to a zero hour mention on the floor of the House, he said strict action would be taken against those police officials, who are found indulging in drinking on duty, drug abuse, child abuse and sexual abuse. “The police personnel will have to maintain the discipline,” he said.