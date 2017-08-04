Goa to ban beggars and illegal hawkers on beaches

Tourism Minister of Goa Manohar Ajgaonkar further said that the international artists and people come to festivals and these festivals should send message about Goa’s beauty and music. (Reuters)

Goa Government will not allow beggars and illegal hawkers on the beaches as part of its beach cleaning drive. Speaking to ANI Tourism Minister of Goa Manohar Ajgaonkar said, “Beggars will be stopped from begging and strict action will be taken against illegal hawkers and those who throw empty bottles of alcohol on the beaches.”

He further said that the international artists and people come to festivals and these festivals should send message about Goa’s beauty and music.

(Further updates awaited)