Goa pollution board seeks prosecution of Mormugao port

The Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has moved court seeking criminal prosecution against Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) and South West Port Limited (SWPL) for handling excess coal. A senior GSPCB official said that the board pleaded before the first class judicial magistrate in Vasco that MPT and SWPL should be prosecuted for violating the conditions of the consent to operate issued to it under the Air and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. The SWPL is a company that handles coal at the MPT, said officials.

The MPT, which is located at Vasco, has been accused of handling excess coal at berth Nos. 10 and 11 for 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 in violation of the consent orders issued by the GSPCB, said officials.

The SWPL, the GSPCB said, handled excess coal at Berth Nos. 5A and 6A at MPT for 2012-13, 2014-2015 and 2015-2016.