Goa miners demand lower duty on high-grade ore, exports tumble

The mining industry in Goa has asked the Union government to lower the export duty on high-grade ore stating that iron ore exports from Goa are falling.(Image: IE)

The mining industry in Goa has asked the Union government to lower the export duty on high-grade ore stating that iron ore exports from Goa are falling. Goa Mineral Ore Exporters’ Association’s Secretary Glenn Kalavampara said that the buyers are seeking better grade ore which is above 58 per cent grade. “Industry is really under pressure. There is demand for high-grade ore but the exports are not feasible due to the high export duty,” he said, adding that export duty on high-grade ore should be lowered. State Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar during his recent Delhi visit has already requested the centre to lower the export duty on the high-grade ore.

Figures from the State Mines and Geology department showed that for the months of October-November, the exports of iron ore from Goa has fallen by almost 75 per cent compared to the same period last year. For the year 2016, the exports for October-November were 2.84 million metric tones which has come down to 0.68 million metric tones for the same period this year, the statistics revealed. The mining industry which is trying to be back on its feet after the long mining ban was lifted in the year 2014 is now hoping on the lowering of export duty levied by union government on high-grade ore.

They said that when the mining activity had stopped last year before the rains, as many as 41 iron ore leases were operational, but this time, hardly around ten leases have started their activity. Industry members said that Goa was expecting a decent mining season after the monsoons, But delayed rains and falling prices for low grade ore in the international markets has made it a poor season. The consignments of iron ore from Goa are sent through Mormugao Port Trust, located in Vasco town.