Jet Airways flight veers off runway in Goa, 15 injured; flight operations resume

A Jet Airways flight with 161 people on board veered off the runway at Dabolim airport in Goa while aligning for take off to Mumbai early today, with 15 passengers suffering “minor” injuries during evacuation. The incident took place at around 5 AM. Flight 9W 2374 which had arrived from Dubai and was bound for Mumbai, was about to take off when it skidded off the runway.

“When people were getting down the plane, it suddenly tilted forward triggering panic and chaos,” a passenger told reporters at Chicalim cottage hospital in Vasco.

“Media makes it look like it’s nothing, but it was terrible; engine exploded, could have died; I am going to complain,” a stranded passenger at Goa airport told ANI. Another passenger said that lights started blinking & suddenly there was fire & everybody got up to run for life; luckily it happened on the ground.

Jet Airways issued three updates following the incident, in its latest statement the company said, “We are planning to deploy our wide-body Boeing 777 with a capacity to seat 346 guests, to facilitate their travel between Mumbai and Goa. We are fully cooperating with various authorities, including the DGCA and AAIB, for investigation into the incident. Guests are advised to visit the Jet Airways website or contact the Jet Airways Contact Centre for updated status on our flights to/from Goa. We will issue subsequent updates as more details are available.”

“When we were getting down, we fell into a pit & got injured,” said a passenger, who was on board the Jet Airways flight. Abhishek a passenger in the flight said, “Situation was critical; nobody is helping, authority is not giving answers; don’t know what to do.”

Another Jet Airways passenger said, “After incident took place, there was no one till 20-25 minutes; after that we saw some cars, they too took around 10 minutes.” When the evacuation was on, the aircraft tilted forward, an eyewitness said, triggering panic among passengers.



An Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted that the runway had been made operational after the incident. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would jointly investigate the incident. When the evacuation was on, the aircraft tilted forward, an eyewitness said, triggering panic among passengers. Navy sources said 15 people suffered “minor injuries and fractures” in the process.

Good Show Hansa. Goa runway Opened & Ops Flights 2be accepted throughout the day 2 make up for the lost time/ back log @SpokespersonMoD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 27, 2016

“Few guests have sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process and medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities,” the airlines said in a statement.

Besides 154 passengers, there were 7 crew members on board.

