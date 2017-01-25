Goa jailbreak attempt foiled: 1 killed, 12 others injured at Sada sub jail

Was having food, police came and started beating for no reason: Prisoner at Sada sub jail. (IANS)

At least one prisoner was killed and twelve others including jailor, two guards and nine inmates were hurt in a jailbreak attempt by 45 prisoners and under trials at a prison in the Vasco town of Goa. The inmates attacked a jail staff at the Sada sub jail last night as police cordoned off the area, in its effort to stop the prisoners from escaping from the prison.

As per DGP Muktesh Chander, gangster Vinayak Korbatkar was killed by another jailmate during the fight in the prison. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco) Lawrence D’Souza, while speaking to IANS said that the situation was brought under control. He also added that the jail has been put under security cordon and the jailor and the jail staff have been brought out of the prison premises. D’Souza further said that most of the prison staff have received minor injuries.

D’Souza also said that the investigation will be done on how the attack took place, but as of now the focus is to ensure that none of the inmates escape in the chaos. The jail is located nearly 40 kilometers from state capital Panaji.

