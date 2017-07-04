Goa government invites suggestions on draft solar energy policy

The draft of the policy, prepared by the state-run Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA), has been kept open for suggestions and objections from the public and stakeholders till July 14. (PTI)

The Goa government has invited suggestions from the public on the draft prepared for its solar energy policy, under which it aims to generate 150 MW of power by 2022. The draft of the policy, prepared by the state-run Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA), has been kept open for suggestions and objections from the public and stakeholders till July 14. Under the policy, the state government aims to provide 150 MW of solar power to the grid by 2022, as per the draft available on the website of GEDA. Since Goa is eco-sensitive, thermal energy generation is not possible. Thus, Goa has to entirely depend on the thermal energy from other states, says the draft. “To attain self-reliance in power generation and to promote clean source of power generation, the solar policy is being adopted. This would result in reduction of carbon emissions,” it says. “Goa is richly endowed with moderate climate and bright sunshine for almost 8-9 months in a year for generating solar power,” the draft says. The challenge before the state government is not only to meet the ever-growing demand for power, but also to progressively increase the share of renewable sources, so as to achieve an overall energy security, it says.