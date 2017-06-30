Goa government extends ban on Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik by 60-days

Muthalik’s entry has been banned by the state administration since 2014 based on a report by Goa police which fears law and order problem in the state with his presence. (PTI)

Goa government has extended the ban on controversial right wing organisation Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik for another 60-days. “The administration has banned entry of Muthalik, and any of his associates or members within the state for a period of 60-days with effect from June 30, 2017 under section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973,” the order released here today reads. “The step has been taken to prevent every possibility of disturbance to law and order and danger to public safety due to their aggressive statements or speeches that could hurt the sentiments of certain groups of the public and instigate violence, thus adversely affecting public peace and tranquility,” reads the state government order. Muthalik’s entry has been banned by the state administration since 2014 based on a report by Goa police which fears law and order problem in the state with his presence. In 2009, the Ram Sene men had allegedly attacked a pub in Mangalore, where women were beaten up. Muthalik had defended the attack saying that girls going to pub was against the Indian culture. Following the attack, the BJP government in Karnataka banned him from entering Mangalore. In response, he campaigned against BJP in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, calling it “corrupt and anti-Hindu.” In 2014, Muthalik joined the BJP’s Karnataka state unit, only to be forced out within hours after protests from other members.