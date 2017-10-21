Goa Forward Party not to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Party president Vijai Sardesai today told reporters his party is a member of the NDA and hence would not think of contesting against its official candidates. (PTI)

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) has decided not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and instead support the candidates fielded by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Goa. Party president Vijai Sardesai today told reporters his party is a member of the NDA and hence would not think of contesting against its official candidates. Goa has two Lok Sabha seats and both are with the BJP. “We are focusing on Goa. We are currently members of the NDA. So in the year 2019, when the Lok Sabha polls would be held, we would be supporting the candidates of the NDA,” said Sardesai, who is also a minister in the BJP-led coalition government in the coastal state. Reacting to the statement by BJP’s alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak party (MGP) that they would be fielding their candidates in the Lok Sabha polls, Sardesai said any party which is part of the NDA should first step out of the coalition and then contest elections. Sardesai said his party, which has three MLAs in Goa, would be taking up membership drive across all the 40 assembly constituencies in the state from November 1.