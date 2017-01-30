Goa elections: On corruption, Rahul Gandhi says ‘PM is lying’

Congress Vice President in Mapusa, Goa (ANI)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has been holding back-to-back rallies. Yesterday it was Uttar Pradesh and on Monday it is Goa. Addressing a rally in Mapusa, Gandhi said, “PM Modi says I have eliminated corruption, but entire Goa knows PM is lying. Even the PM knows this fact.” Gandhi said the people of Goa should realise that choosing BJP will lead to the crowning of a dictator. “We won’t give you any dictator. Goa is functioning from a remote control in Delhi. Whatever you want, will happen under our leadership,” said Gandhi.

Goa polls are scheduled for February 4 and Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are in full-campaign mode. Presently, BJP is teh ruling party and it is confident that it will win this time too and many exit polls are suggesting the same. But Gandhi focused on BJP’s demonetisation scheme, due to which many suffered when they had to stand in queues to withdraw money. Many daily wagers life’s were also affected. He didn’t leave any chance to take a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi ji bohot bolte hain, achha bolte hain par sunte nahin hai,” he said. He told people that Modi only likes talking but not listening. “Often talks on Mann Ki Baat to share his mann ki baat but has he ever asked the people of this country to share their heart’s content with him?” he asked.

He also assured the people that Congress is not ready for any compromise and will work properly and eliminate corruption from Goa. The small state has only two Lok Sabha seats and 40 assembly seats but has proven to be very aggressive in its electoral systems. In 2010, for a by-election at Panjim in 2010, the state put in place a Real Time Poll Monitoring System, the first in India to do so.