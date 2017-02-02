Goa elections: Manohar Parrikar upset over Election Commission notice

BJP leader and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Source: PTI)

Defence Minister, Manohar Parrikar on Thursday expressed his disappointment on Election Commission’s notice saying that he is only upset because the notice was first uploaded on their website before he got it. EC issued a notice to Parrikar for his alleged remarks abetting bribery during a public rally in Goa. “I am disappointed because the Election Commission published the notice on the website without handing me the notice first. Is this the correct way of doing it? The appropriate way was to hand me the notice first and later they could have published on the website,” Parrikar told ANI.

The poll panel issued notice to Parrikar on Wednesday after Goa Forward Party and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal complaints to EC about his remarks. The notice alleges that Parrikar deliberately and intentionally instigated the public to take bribe for voting and abetted the offence during the electoral process.

The Defence Minister in Chimbel rally on Januray 29 purportedly said that he had no problem with people accepting money from other parties to attend their rallies, but they should vote for “lotus”. Parrikar said while someone would give Rs.1,000 or Rs.3,000, “we will give Rs.1,500 every month”. In a reaction on Shiv Sena questioning his performance in the Union Cabinet, Parrikar remarked, “Whether I have failed (as a defence minister), people will decide that, not politicians. It’s (Shiv Sena) a non-existing party as far as Goa is concerned.”