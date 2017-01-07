Goa elections 2017: Arvind Kejriwal has lunch at a fisherman’s house with Benaulim candidate Royla Fernandes

Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal interacted with a local party candidate Royla Fernandes in Goa and had lunch at a fisherman’s house. (PTI)

Ahead of the State Assembly Elections in Goa, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leaving no stone unturned to win votes and make a mark. Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal interacted with a local party candidate Royla Fernandes in Goa and had lunch at a fisherman’s house. Royla Fernandes is AAP’s candidate from Benaulim. Goa is set for a single phase poll on February 4.

Arvind Kejriwal seen Interacting with the local candidate. @RoylaFernandes and @ielvisgomes in Benaulim.

Goa wants AAP. pic.twitter.com/uF0CQRNKtV — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) January 7, 2017

Arvind Kejriwal and Royla Fernandes (Benaulim candidate) having lunch at a fisherman’s house Goa Wants AAP pic.twitter.com/pTJ6HPDXqN — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) January 7, 2017

AAP national convener, Kejriwal had addressed a public meeting on December 19, in Cuncolim constituency, where he announced former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes as AAP’s chief ministerial face. Gomes, a well known career bureaucrat of the Goa Civil Service, has held almost all important posts in Goa. Besides being IG Prisons, he held additional charge as director of urban development.

AAP has alleged that its Chief Ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes was being victimized at the behest of the Prime Minister’s Office and could be arrested on trumped up cases. “Elvis may be arrested any moment,” Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh told the media. He said a First Information Report was lodged against him. And a day after he was named the AAP Chief Ministerial candidate, the ACB (Anti-Corruption Branch) summoned him. “Now a day after the elections have been announced, the ACB has started the probe… Can you see a pattern?” Ashutosh told a press conference. “Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and the puppet Chief Minister are behind this. They are acting on the instructions of PMO,” Ashutosh added.

AAP has also said that announcing the Budget before the polls was a bad idea. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has been campaigning extensively in Punjab and Goa for the last few months as it seeks to expand its footprint beyond the national capital. Also, along with elections in Goa, the party is keenly looking forward to Punjab Elections as well. The party has made the drug menace and corruption as its focal points in the states of Punjab. Displaying immense confidence, Kejriwal has claimed that his party will secure more than 100 of the 117 seats in Punjab.

(With inputs from Agencies)