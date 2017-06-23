Goa Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro resigns

Goa Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro has tendered resignation from the post claiming that “some MLAs feel that his continuation was creating hindrance to the formation of party’s government in Goa.”(PTI)

Goa Congress chief Luizinho Faleiro has tendered resignation from the post claiming that “some MLAs feel that his continuation was creating hindrance to the formation of party’s government in Goa.” “In fact a couple of senior leaders within the party had publicly stated that Congress would not get more than two seats in the 2017 assembly election,” Faleiro has said in his resignation letter sent today to party president Sonia Gandhi. “On the contrary the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats. Now these same leaders are claiming that they can form the government in the present scenario,” the former chief minister said. “We hope we can accomplish this claim. However, as some of the MLAs feel that my continuation (in the post) creates a hindrance to the formation of the government, I would request you to relieve me of my responsibilities,” said Faleiro, who successfully fought recent assembly polls from Navelim assembly constituency.

Faleiro has recalled that during his previous correspondence and discussions on June 5, 2017 he had pleaded to be relieved of the post of president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. The former All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of North East, Faleiro was sent to Goa in 2014. “You will be happy to see that not only we rebuild the party organisation from a scratch but also rebuilt every Congress block, districts, pradesh committee, frontal organisations and other departments,” Faleiro said in his resignation letter.