Goa CM Manohar Parrikar says ‘girls drinking beer’ remark taken out of context

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday opened up about his comments expressing fear about girls drinking beer, and said he had only expressed a “worry”, which was taken out of context on social media.

Parrikar’s statements come a few days after he was trolled on social media for expressing his concern over women consuming alcohol.

Opening up for the first time on the controversy caused by his comments, Parrikar said he had only expressed a worry and not a fear and that his comment was misrepresented.

“I have only expressed my worry. I have said it is my worry, not even fear. It was not even fear, it was a worry. I can worry about even you people. For example, some newspapers have started to lay off reporters, it is my worry. Should I not worry?” Parrikar asked reporters.

“I am seeing on Facebook how my statement was twisted. If you want to decide and twist, then you can quote anything of a minister,” he added.

Parrikar also said that worry is different from fear, stopping or banning.

“Worry is fundamental to every person. A person may even worry about climbing a ladder,” said the Chief Minister.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Saturday trolled on the social media for expressing his concern over women consuming alcohol.

“I have begun to fear now because even girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed,” said Parrikar on Friday at an event.

However, his statement did not go down well with the Twitterati, who savagely tore into the Chief Minister while using a hashtag “GirlsWhoDrinkBeer”.