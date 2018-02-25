Goa CM Manohar Parrikar readmitted at GMCH after complaints of dehydration and blood pressure

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday evening was readmitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Mumbai with complaints of dehydration and blood pressure. (PTI)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday evening was readmitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with complaints of dehydration and blood pressure. Earlier, the 62-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after he complained of stomach ache. He was being treated for pancreatic ailment in Lilavati Hospital. Parrikar was admitted in Mumbai on February 15 after he underwent medical check-up at the GMCH reportedly for food poisoning and stomach ache. Uncertainty of his presence at the budget session of the Goa Assembly prevailed as the BJP leader was rumoured to give the session a miss.

Parrikar was discharged from Lilavati on Thursday, February 22, after being unwell for a week. Hours later, the Goa CM was flown back to the state and was seen making a theatrical appearance at the Assembly, taking the other ministers by surprise. Parrikar who looked feeble spoke only for a few minutes while presenting the budget around 3 pm and soon left after it was adjourned around 3:30 pm.

Parrikar was taken to GMCH in a wheelchair and was also accompanied by his family members, according to PTI. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said Parrikar was suffering from dehydration but was responding to treatment at the GMCH. Rane further informed that specialist doctors have been posted to monitor the CM’s health continuously.