Goa CM goes green, Manohar Parrikar hits Panaji streets; here’s how he grabbed eye-balls for good cause

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has put his best foot forward and took a pledge for the cause of environment protection in Goa. With increasing levels of pollution and urban areas turning into a massive concrete jungle, the Goa CM on Sunday campaigned to spread awareness among residents about how they can contribute. And how did he do it? By riding a bicycle! Yes, you read that right. It was perfect Sunday morning scene as Parrikar rode a cycle in Panaji as a part of an event to spread the message of environment protection.

The event was called ‘NoMoZo’ which stood for No Motor Zone and was conducted to spread awareness about easy mobility for pedestrians with car-free streets. The event was organised by social institutions from Porvorim near Panaji. Along with CM Parrikar, local MLA Rohan Khaunte was also present at the event. Lately, coal handling at Goa’s Mormugao Port Trust by a private firm has been raising concerns about air pollution among environmentalists. However, the former Defence Minister said that ‘Green Goa’cannot just happen by opposing coal handling, and it needs the contribution of the society. According to PTI, Parrikar said he would love to use the bicycle often, but is restrained due to his security cover. He said such kind of events should be held at least once in six months in every city. As a part of NoMoZo concept, the road was kept free of motor vehicles with the enthusiastic crowd performing dances, street plays and workshops on ‘wealth out of waste’. A martial arts group also displayed its skills.

The NoMoZo concept was started in Panaji a couple of years back, but later got discontinued. The first NoMoZo was held in May 2012 and continued every month till October 2012. When all the available space on the city street was chock-a-block with on-street parking and the steady flow of moving cars, the resulting noise and pollution had destroyed the experience of walking on these streets. Besides being hampered, pedestrians no longer feel safe. Hence, the move was initiated with the objective to create awareness about car-free streets and ease of mobility to pedestrians in Panjim.

Parrikar, who represents the Panaji constituency, said the concept would be revived in the capital city keeping in mind the issues related to traffic. “The concept in Panaji is more about laying stress on walking and as a result reduce the use of vehicles and control pollution,” said Parrikar.