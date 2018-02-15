Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar hospitalised in Mumbai; undregoing treatment for ‘mild pancreatitis’

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar hospitalised in Mumbai

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, where is currently undergoing treatment for “mild pancreatitis”, a party official said on Thursday. “CM Manohar Parrikar will be indisposed till February 19, as he is admitted in a Mumbai hospital and is undergoing treatment for mild pancreatitis,” former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and a close Parrikar aide Siddharth Kuncalienkar said in a statement.

Kuncalienkar also said, that the Chief Minister will attend to official matters from Monday onwards. Parrikar was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, a day after he was admitted to the state government-run Goa Medical College near Panaji, after he complained of stomach pain on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said that Parrikar was in Mumbai for routine treatment. “Chief Minister will be unavailable for next two days as he had to undergo routine check-up in Mumbai,” the official statement had said.