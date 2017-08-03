Goa bypolls: AAP not to field candidates for Panaji, Valpoi bypolls

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is contesting from Panaji. (image: Reuters)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided not to field its candidates from Panaji and Valpoi seats, elections for which are scheduled on August 23. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is contesting from Panaji. “AAP Goa after a great deal of brainstorming, has decided that it will be politically prudent for us to refrain from contesting the bypolls, rather than further confusing the electorate,” reads the press statement issued here. The party has expressed hope that people of Panaji and Valpoi will firmly reject the politics of opportunism, deceit and treachery played by the current dispensation, which is foisting an unnecessary election at great expense to the public exchequer, only to compel a desired outcome. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had contested on 39 seats during 2017 assembly election but had failed to open the account despite an impressive election campaign.

“The Aam Aadmi Party in Goa with its wealth of enthusiastic volunteers had brought before the people of Goa an alternative brand of politics. “The sole aim was to free the political environment of Goa from the clutches of communal, corrupt, criminal and characterless politicians, who over the years have sold the interest of our state and it’s citizens to the highest bidders,” the press statement adds.

“Unfortunately, the Aam Aadmi Party ideals were not recognised by the Goan electorate in the 2017 Assembly polls and as such the party failed to win the trust of the people,” it said. “Since then, AAP has been working hard to reorganise and rebuild the party at the grassroots level so as to be battle ready for the next big challenge of the general election,” the statement added.