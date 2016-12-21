Goa BJP to send 2 vehicles to receive suggestions on manifesto

In a novel method to elicit public opinion for drafting its manifesto for upcoming Assembly polls, the Goa BJP has decided to send two vehicles, with a box, in north and south parts of the state to receive grass-root level suggestions. (PTI)

In a novel method to elicit public opinion for drafting its manifesto for upcoming Assembly polls, the Goa BJP has decided to send two vehicles, with a box, in north and south parts of the state to receive grass-root level suggestions.

“The first meeting of the manifesto committee was held yesterday. Now it has been decided to appeal people to give their suggestions about the manifesto through e-mails,” Goa BJP General Secretary Sadanand Tanawade told PTI.

“As an unique initiative, BJP will also ferry two vehicles, in North and South District respectively, mounted with a box to accept suggestion from the voters,” he added.

“We want voters to put up their suggestions in that box so that we can consider their points while drafting the manifesto,” said Tanawade.

The BJP manifesto committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza had a preliminary discussion on the draft of the manifesto.

“The date for release of manifesto is yet to be decided. The thrust of the manifesto would be to make Goa a model state. We want to deliver people-centric manifesto,” said Tanawade.

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar is also a member of the committee.

“The party cadres in all the constituencies would be asked to approach the voters to pull in suggestions from them,” Parsekaer told reporters.

“We managed to fulfill 90 percent of the 2012 poll promises. Wherever required administrative decisions are taken, infrastructural works are complete, while few are in pipeline. The balanced promises would be fulfilled during our next tenure,” he added.