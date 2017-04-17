Goa beef ban: BJP using outfits like VHP to impose its hidden agenda, says Congress

The opposition Congress today said the VHP’s claim that it will ban beef in Goa is part of a ‘well planned strategy’ of the ruling BJP at Centre to ‘polarise’ people on communal grounds. (Source: IE)

The opposition Congress today said the VHP’s claim that it will ban beef in Goa is part of a ‘well planned strategy’ of the ruling BJP at Centre to ‘polarise’ people on communal grounds. “It is certainly a well-planned and well-thought strategy of the BJP at Centre to ban beef eating across the nation. There is a hidden agenda behind the statement given by a VHP leader. They want to polarise people in Goa,” the Goa unit Congress president Luizinho Faleiro told a press conference here.

Faleiro was reacting to the statement given by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s senior functionary, Radha Krishna Manori yesterday that the saffron body is capable of imposing a total ban on cow slaughter and consumption of beef in Goa in the next couple of years, without the government’s help.

You might also want to see this:

Faleiro alleged that the BJP was “trying to divide people on communal lines through its allied organisations like VHP.” “BJP has assigned organisations like the VHP the work of unleashing its hidden agenda. The BJP-led government wants to have their say over who will eat what or who will wear what or how many children a couple should have and other things. This is very dangerous,” he said.