Go party now, PM Narendra Modi’s new year eve 2017 speech is over

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on New Year’s eve. (ANI)

We are all set to enter 2017 in a few hours. It is time for celebrations and laughing at all the pangs of 2016. But just when the country was preparing to start the party after facing 50 days of demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled address to the nation at 7.30 PM had made some to apprehend something shocking again.

For a nation still coming to terms with PM Modi’s shock address to the nation on November 8, 2016, another such speech planned for today was seen with much apprehension in advance. Some expected Modi to announce some more tough decisions against the corrupt or at least announce the removal of withdrawal restriction in banks.

However, PM Modi, who is known for throwing surprises at people, didn’t disappoint even today as he didn’t announce anything that was expected of him today. Instead, PM Modi announced a number of sops to spread some ‘feel good’ sense among people after the demonetisation shock.

Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on December 31, 2016



Even as the opposition parties claim that PM Modi forced the country into chaos in the name of fighting against corruption and black money, PM Modi took a different stand and thanked people for supporting his decision. “Patience, discipline, resolve displayed by 125 crore Indians will play a critical role in shaping future of the nation for years to come,” he said.

Justifying demonetisation, Modi said, “Corruption, black money, fake notes had become so rampant in India’s social fabric that even honest people were brought to their knees. Do you not feel, that for the good of the country, this movement for honesty, needs to be further strengthened.”

It was expected that the PM may present a report card on the demonetisaiton move or share with the country the roadmap for future of the country’s economy, which has apparently taken a hit by note ban. However, PM Modi chose to appeal to people to join him in the “Swachh Economy” campaign to make the system more open and transparent for the poor citizens.

Patience, discipline, resolve displayed by 125 crore Indians will play a critical role in shaping future of the nation for years to come: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2016

“The number of houses being built for the poor, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in rural areas, is being increased by 33 per cent.” Moreover, loans of up to 12 lakh rupees taken in 2017 will receive interest subvention of 3 per cent. Loans of up to 2 lakh rupees taken in 2017 for new housing, or extension of housing in rural areas

will receive an interest subvention of 3 per cent,” he added. For farmers, the PM said, “Three crore farmers who have Kisan Credit Cards will be given RuPay debit cards within three months.” He also announced sops for women.

For farmers, the PM said, “Three crore farmers who have Kisan Credit Cards will be given RuPay debit cards within three months.” He also announced sops for women.

With just a few hours left for the end of 2016, people of the country would certainly welcome PM’s gesture on New Year’s eve but then there are still several concerns. Should you fret over them just before going to party?