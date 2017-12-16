Global terrorist Hafiz Saeed issues warning to India

Saeed’s remark comes as India and Bangladesh are celebrating December 16 as ‘Vijay Diwas’ and ‘Victory Day’, respectively. (AP)

The 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, wants to “liberate” Kashmir to avenge the defeat of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. “We will avenge creation of Bangladesh by liberating Kashmir,” the Global terrorist said while addressing a gathering in Lahore on Saturday. Saeed’s remark comes as India and Bangladesh are celebrating December 16 as ‘Vijay Diwas’ and ‘Victory Day’, respectively. The 1971 war is heralded as one of the most convincing victories of the annals of the military history. It culminated with the surrender of Pakistani forces in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), with almost 1,00,000 being taken prisoners of war (PoWs), and the conclusion of Bangladesh Liberation War.

The Jamat-ud-Dawa chief, who is a wanted terrorist by India and the United States for his alleged role in masterminding the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai that claimed 166 lives, had recently announced that he would contest the general election in 2018. The global terrorist carries a bounty of 10 million USD (approx. Rs 66 crore) and continues to exercise a lot of influence in religious circles. He has recently been released from house arrest after a Pakistani court cited lack of evidence against him in Mumbai attack case.