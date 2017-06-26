Global skill park to be set up in Haryana: Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Rudy

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Rudy. (Source: IE)

A ‘global skill park’ based on Singapore model would be set up in Haryana with an aim to develop efficiency and skill sets of youth. The state government has proposed to establish the park at Manesar in Gurugram, this was disclosed at a meeting held here today under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy and state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. During the meeting, an overall review was done with regard to various skill development schemes being implemented in Haryana. Rudy noted that sector skill centres would also be established in Faridabad, Nuh, Hisar, Fatehabad and Bhiwani where training would be imparted to youth, an official release said here giving details. The minister said these centres would be made functional within the next five months. These modern centres would serve as models and the union ministry would assist in making them functional, Rudy added.

The Union minister said there was a possibility of opening modern skill centres in all districts of the state, for which the Haryana government should send proposal to the ministry. In response to this, the chief minister said that the state government was ready to provide building and land to the Centre for this purpose and the proposal in this regard would be sent within one week. Detailed discussions were held in the meeting regarding opening of driver training institutes. In this regard, the union minister said the central government would introduce a composite scheme regarding driver training institute where driver training related to every automotive would be imparted.

He said that such modern driver training institutes would be opened in every state. Rudy said that though Haryana already had such institutes, in order to provide better training, a group should be constituted so that after completion of training, a candidate could get employment at national and international levels. He said the previous governments had not paid attention towards Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) due to which youth were deprived of better skill development.

However, the present State Government took this matter seriously and constituted a separate ministry for skill development, he said, according to the release. Reforms are being brought into improve the functioning of the ITIs and various initiatives have been undertaken under which youth would be eligible to apply for further studies on the basis of certificate of ITI, short-term skill development programmes are being implemented as per the National Skills Qualification Framework, for which a single curriculum has been adopted, he said.

The central government would soon introduce new rules in relation to ITIs, he added.He said the central government had released Rs 84 crore for skill development in Haryana and additional amount could be released as per requirement.

Rudy said the state governments have been linked with the National Skill Development Corporation for monitoring of funds to ensure proper utilisation. He directed the officers to adopt rules prescribed by the National Skills Eligibility Framework in recruitment process.

Discussion was also held on establishing entrepreneurship institutes and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra in each district, and dual training, among other related issues. The chief minister said that every year four lakh youth in the state are prepared for employment. While two lakhs of them get jobs on their own, the remaining youth require assistance in finding jobs, he said. For this, the Haryana government has implemented the Saksham YUVA Yojana under which applications have so far been received from 15,999 post-graduates, of which 10,668 applications have been approved, Khattar said. He said that all graduates and post-graduates would be provided 100 hours of work in Haryana by December 31, 2017. He said that skill development university being established in Palwal is a first of its kind besides the state government has launched 300 courses in different places and has set a target to provide skill development training to 1.33 lakh youth. Rudy said the Saksham YUVA scheme be linked with the central government so that maximum employment opportunities may be generated for youth.