Global Entrepreneurship Summit, Hyderabad: India-US to co-host, PM Modi looks forward to Ivanka Trump’s presence

The Prime Minister Modi has invited US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump for the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today officially announced that India and United States will co-host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 (GES2017) at Hyderabad from 28-30 November. The Prime Minister had invited US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump for the summit. Modi tweeted: “Look forward to Ms. Ivanka Trump’s presence at #GES 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of the US delegation. @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump.” He said GES2017 is a unique opportunity for bringing together entrepreneurs and start ups with global leaders.

India got the chance to host the GES 2017 during PM Modi’s visit to United States in June during a joint statement. “Recognising the importance of fostering an enabling environment for innovation and empowering entrepreneurs, the United States welcomes India’s hosting of the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit,” read the statement.

According to Indian Express, PM Modi had personally invited Ivanka for the GES 2017 event during his meeting with Trump this year. Soon after PM Modi extended his invitation, President Trump during the White House Rose Garden joint press statement had said, “And I believe she has accepted.” Ivanka had nodded in agreement. Even hours later, Ivanka took to Twitter and thanked Indian Prime Minister for the invite. She wrote: “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall.”

New Delhi, Washington and Hyderabad have been working on Ivanka’s visit from the past one-and-half months. The paper also quoted the sources as saying Hyderabad was chosen because of its international clientele and infrastructure for hosting large conferences. The event will be of significant importance in terms of bilateral ties between the two countries as India has raised the issue of H1B visas during a joint statement in June this year.

“Applauding the entrepreneurship and innovation of Indians and Indian-Americans that have directly benefitted both nations, President Trump welcomed India’s formal entry into the International Expedited Traveler Initiative (global entry programme) in order to facilitate closer business and educational ties between the citizens of India and the United States,” the joint statement had said.

The NITI Aayog has been selected as the nodal agency to conduct the event and both Ministry of External Affairs and Andhra Pradesh government will be in coordination for hosting the event. Indian Express sources at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated that NITI Aayog has been asked to make it a mega event as the summit is being held in India for the first time.

The first edition of the event was organised in Washington DC in 2010 and since then it has been hosted in various countries including Dubai, Istanbul, Marrakesh, Silicon Valley and others.