Global entrepreneurship summit 2017: Ivanka Trump ‘excited’ about India trip; PM Modi tweets welcome

(Source: PTI)

Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump visit to India to attend the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, said that economic cooperation between India and the US helps the “talented and innovative entrepreneurs” in both countries. He took to his Twitter account to write, “We look forward to welcoming you @IvankaTrump. Closer economic cooperation between India and USA helps our people, particularly our talented and innovative entrepreneurs.” The Prime Minster’s tweet was in response to White House adviser Ivanka Trump’s tweet about the imminent Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from November 28-30 this year.

Earlier, Ivanka had expressed her excitement about attending the Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This week, Global Entrepreneurship Week, spotlights the incredible contributions of innovators across the globe. I am excited to join many of these remarkable entrepreneurs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India for #GES2017 in just two weeks!,” Ivanka tweeted, giving a link to the Summit’s website.

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which is set to be co-hosted by India and the United States will see Ivanka Trump leading the American delegation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate the conference, told President Trump in a meeting in the Philippines during his ASEAN summit visit, that he looked forward to hosting the US delegation in Hyderabad, “showcasing innovation and collaboration between India and the United States”. PM Modi had, earlier called the Summit a “unique opportunity for bringing together entrepreneurs and startups with global leaders.”

The eighth edition of the GES will revolve around the theme of ‘Women First, Prosperity for All,’ and will focus on “supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally,” as per the official website of the Summit. It must be noted that India is already a major market for the United States, with bilateral trade at about $115 billion last year, as per United States Census Bureau.

To prepare for the summit and well ahead of Ivanka Trump visit, Hyderabad banned begging in public places until January 7. However, the Hyderabad police commissioner M Mahendar Reddy cleared that the ban was a part of the city’s “routine anti-begging efforts” and it should not be linked to Trump’s visit.