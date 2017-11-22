Global Entrepreneur Summit 2017, a testament to US-India friendship: Ivanka Trump

(Source: Reuters)

Ivanka Trump, United States President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, has dubbed the upcoming Global Economic Summit (GES) as a “testament” to the strong friendship between the U.S and India. “This year’s GES is a testament to the strong friendship between our people, and growing economic security partnership between our two nations,” Ivanka said in a telephonic press briefing, adding, “When Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi came to the White House, the President expressed the sentiments that India has a great friend and partner in the United States.”

The first daughter conveyed that the U.S would like to grow the economic and security partnership with India and the summit was “part of that goal.” Ivanka also extended gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for inviting her to the country. “I am incredibly excited to be in India for the eighth annual GES. I am honoured to be invited by Prime Minister Modi during his White House visit in June earlier this year,” she said, adding that she is looking forward to leading the U.S. contingent at the summit. On the question of reconciling the conflicting ideology of ‘America First’ and ‘Make in India’, Ivanka clarified, “‘America First’ is not at the exclusion of the rest of the world.”

“Having an ‘America First’ philosophy is not exclusive of collaboration, partnerships, strong economic security and social relationships around the world,” Ivanka added. The U.S. Acting Deputy Secretary for South and central Asian Affairs, Thomas J Vajda and Senior Deputy administrator and Senior coordinator for gender equality and women’s empowerment, Michelle Bekkering were also present for the press briefing. Giving the reason behind accepting Prime Minister Modi’s invitation for summit, Vajda told ANI that it was a natural result of economic and strategic partnership the two countries have.

“Entrepreneurship and innovation is a hallmark of both our societies. It’s a natural fit and natural outflow of where we are,” Vajda added. India and the U.S. will jointly host the eighth annual GES, at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, in Hyderabad, from November 28 to 30. The NITI Aayog is taking the lead in organising this summit. Under the theme of “Women First, Prosperity for All,” the summit will primarily focus on Energy and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Technology and Digital Economy, and Media and Entertainment sectors. Over 1600 delegates, including entrepreneurs and investors, from 160 countries are expected to participate in the three-day-summit.