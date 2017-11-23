Global Conference on Cyberspace 2017: PM Modi to inaugurate today, India’s software policy to be discussed

GCCS 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate conference Global Conference on Cyberspace in New Delhi. (ANI image)

GCCS 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate conference Global Conference on Cyberspace in New Delhi. The conference is a two-day event. This is the fifth edition. The mega event will witness the participation of ministers, industry leaders and academia engaged in the global cyber ecosystem. “Will address the 5th Global Conference on Cyber Space in Delhi at 10 AM today. This prestigious conference brings together leading stakeholders to discuss aspects relating to the world of technology,” PM Modi posted on Twitter.The Ministry of Electronics and IT had said various activities and events during the GCCS 2017 (Global Conference on Cyber Space) will expound on how cyberspace is transforming our lives, how we live, govern and create value. This year’s theme is Cyber4All. There are four sub- themes also — Cyber4InclusiveGrowth, Cyber4Digitalinclusion, Cyber4Security and Cyber4Diplomacy. The event is expected to deliberate on topics such as blockchain technology, Internet of Things, proliferation of Indic languages and Smart Cities. “The rising ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) sector in India, national software policy India, and cyber policy will be some of the key focus sessions,” it added.

Ministers from France, the Netherlands, Israel, Mexico, and the UK are set to grace the event. The speaker list also includes Houlin Zhao (Secretary General, International Telecommunication Union), Mukesh Ambani (Chairman, Reliance Industries), Sunil Bharti Mittal (Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises) and other industry leaders. The event, which is expected to draw over 3,500 participants, will reinforce India’s position in cyberspace, the ministry said.

Take a look at Global Conference on Cyberspace 2017 Tweet

Earlier, Minister of Law, and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad had said India is very keen to promote cyber-diplomacy as part of its diplomatic initiatives. For this, he said, the subject of cyber-diplomacy will be a key issue at the upcoming Global Conference on Cyber Space. He had also exhorted the importance of cyber-security in the international diplomatic discourse.

“Diplomacy is a very over-arching concept, which requires security, strategic imperative among other things. Cyber-diplomacy is emerging as a big component of international diplomatic discourse and India’s quest for greater emphasis on cyber-diplomacy is to create meaningful engagement and also promote the case for digital inclusion,” Prasad told reporters.

“The overall goals of GCCS 2017 are to promote the importance of inclusiveness and human rights in global cyber policy, to defend status quo of an open interoperable and unregimented cyberspace, to create political commitment for capacity building initiatives to address the digital divide…,” a government statement said. Apart from this, Prasad said, there will be a ministerial session at the conference that would be attended by the finance minister and state IT ministers.

The Global Conference on Cyber Space was first held in London in 2012, with editions in Budapest, Seoul, and Hague that followed.