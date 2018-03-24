GJM pulls out of NDA alliance, accuses BJP of betraying Gorkhas’ trust

GJM Chief Binay Tamang.(File)

In yet another setback for the NDA alliance, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) pulled out of the NDA alliance, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of betraying the trust of Gorkhas. The party organising chief LM Lama said that GJM has no ties with the BJP-led NDA. The party had supported BJP candidate Jaswant Singh in 2009 when he contested the election from Darjeeling constituency. Even though the party wasn’t satisfied with his performance, it lent support to BJP candidate SS Ahluwalia in 2014. However, the new party chief Binay Tamang has now decided to pull out of the alliance.

The development takes place days after Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP had pulled out of NDA. The TDP has also given notice for a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha, which could not be taken up due to an unending uproar in the Lower House.

