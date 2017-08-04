GJM MLAs not to attend monsoon session of West Bengal Assembly

Representational Image (PTI)

All the three Gorkha Janmukti Morcha MLAs have decided not to attend the monsoon session of the state Assembly which began today, due to the indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling hills. “As the indefinite shutdown in the hills is on for the last 51 days, we have decided not to attend the ongoing session of the assembly,” GJM MLA from Darjeeling constituency Amar Singh Rai told PTI. “Being elected representatives, we have some duty towards the people of our constituencies,” he said. Rai, however, said that the move was not a “boycott” of the Assembly session and the MLAs would inform the speaker about the reason for their absence. Apart from Amar Singh Rai, Rohit Sharma and Sarita Rai are the two other GJM MLAs from Kurseong and Kalimpong constituencies respectively.