Give top priority to safety, punctuality, says Ashwani Lohani to Railway staff

Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani today called upon the officials of the state-run transporter to accord utmost priority to safety, punctuality and mobility. These three aspects – safety, punctuality and mobility – reflect the competence of Railways, he said. Lohani was addressing a meeting after reviewing the performance of the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone at Rail Nilayam here. “There should be no unsafe condition on Railways,” an SCR release quoted Lohani as saying at the meeting. The chairman said the women workforce shall be given all required facilities by the transport behemoth.

The stakeholders of Railways should be considered as partners so as to build up a common positive approach towards taking the organisation forward, he said. According to the release, Lohani assured all support to the officers in their decision-making and asked them to work without fear. Earlier, Lohani carried out an inspection of Secunderabad railway station and Carriage Workshop at Lallaguda, the release added.