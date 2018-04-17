‘Give 15 minutes to us, Narendra Modi won’t be able to stand’: Rahul Gandhi on Parliament logjam

The Congress chief further referred to the Rafale deal, alleging it was a direct case of theft. “It’s a case of direct theft in the Rafale deal ..45 thousand crores have been given to an industrialist friend,” he said. (Reuters)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking in the Parliament. Gandhi, who was visiting his Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi, said the prime minister has the time to travel all over the country but he can’t spare 15 minutes for the Lok Sabha. “Prime Minister is travelling across the country but he does not have 15 minutes to give a speech in the Lok Sabha,” Rahul Gandhi said. “15 minute de dein , khare nahin ho payenge Lok Sabha mein (Give 15 minutes, he will not be able to face the Lok Sabha),” Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Replying to a question, Gandhi said Modi hasn’t spoken on the issue of unemployment in India. “Jobs were snatched but the Prime Minister did not speak a word on it,” he said.

“He refers to Nirav Modi as Nirav and Mehul Chowksi as Mehul bhai and this is a fact… whose good days have come,” Gandhi said, adding that Modi’s ‘achey din’ have come for only 15 people like Nirav Modi and Muhul Chowksi. Gandhi stressed that situation has not changed for farmers, labourers and the poor.

Gandhi attacked Modi for not sparing a word on Nirav Modi. “He (Narendra Modi) took out the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes from the pockets of the common man in the name of demonetisation and put them in the pocket of Nirav Modi,” he said.

Earlier, the Congress chief also targetted the BJP government for denying loan waiver to farmers. He said the government has waived Rs 2.5 lakh crore loans of five capitalists, but cannot waive loans of farmers. “Finance Minister Arun Jaitely has denied help to farmers stating there is no policy for this,” Gandhi said.

The Congress president also alleged that promises made by the BJP were not being met. He said the people will give the party a befitting reply in the 2019 general elections.